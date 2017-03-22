At least 33 people were killed by a US-led coalition air strike on a school used as a shelter for displaced civilians near a Daesh-held Syrian town, a war monitor said on Wednesday.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said the strike south of Al-Mansoura, a town held by the Daesh in the northern province of Raqqa, "took place in the early hours of Tuesday."

"We can now confirm that 33 people were killed, and they were displaced civilians from Raqa, Aleppo and Homs," said Observatory head Rami Abdel Rahman.