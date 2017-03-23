WORLD
2 MIN READ
US-led air strikes kill dozens in Syria
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights along with local sources say dozens were killed in two coalition air strikes this week.
US-led air strikes kill dozens in Syria
US-led air strikes have intensified in Syria's Raqqa province. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 23, 2017

US-led coalition air strikes hit a bakery in the city of Tabqa in Raqqa province on Wednesday, killing at least 40 people including its owner, workers, and people queuing for bread, according to local sources and a war monitoring group.

Another air strike targeted a school housing displaced people late on Monday in the west of Raqqa, killing at least 33 people, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

Although the school is located in a Daesh-held area, local sources said there were no militants in the area at the time of the attack.

Anti-Daesh coalition spokesman US Army Colonel Joe Scrocca said he was unable to confirm the strike on the school was a coalition action, but confirmed the coalition had carried out strikes in the area.

Recommended

"We have not been able to look at all the evidence to determine whether that was one of our strikes or not," he said.

TRT World'sShamim Chowdhury has more from the Turkish city of Gaziantep located on the border with Syria.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla
Syria announces results of 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster
US government shutdown enters second week with no deal in sight
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Brazil's Lula urges Trump to remove tariffs, sanctions on officials
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities