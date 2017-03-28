WORLD
Air strikes threaten biggest dam in Syria
A senior Russian general has accused the US-led coalition of targeting infrastructure in Syria - including Tabqa Dam, Syria's biggest clean water supplier.
The Tabqa or Euphrates dam is not damaged or malfunctioning, a Syrian rebel spokeswoman said on Monday. Tabqa Dam is located on the Euphrates River, near Raqqa in Syria, June 25, 2014. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 28, 2017

Tabqa dam on the Euphrates River is only 40 kilometres from the city of Raqqa which is held by Daesh, making it a front line in the battle to capture the city.

The dam is now partly controlled by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), an opposition coalition which has support from the US.

The fight against Daesh is thought to have caused some damage to the dam. However, the SDF announced on Monday that the structure had been examined by engineers and was intact.

TRT World's Abubakr al-Shamahi has more on the essential water source.

