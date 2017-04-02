American singer-songwriter Bob Dylan finally collected his Nobel Prize for literature on Saturday in a secret meeting before a scheduled concert in Sweden's capital, Stockholm.

Three months after he declined to attend the official ceremony, Dylan received his medal and diploma on Saturday evening in a closed meeting with members of the Swedish Academy, which elects the winners of the literature prize.

"It went very well indeed," said Klas Ostergren, a member of the Swedish Academy, describing Dylan as "a very nice, kind man."

First songwriter to win Nobel Literature prize