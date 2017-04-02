CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Bob Dylan finally picks up his Nobel literature prize
The American musician declined to attend the official ceremony. He collected his prize in a private event in Sweden's capital, Stockholm.
Bob Dylan finally picks up his Nobel literature prize
American singer-songwriter Bob Dylan finally collected his Nobel Prize for literature in a meeting with the Swedish Academy in Stockholm on April 1, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 2, 2017

American singer-songwriter Bob Dylan finally collected his Nobel Prize for literature on Saturday in a secret meeting before a scheduled concert in Sweden's capital, Stockholm.

Three months after he declined to attend the official ceremony, Dylan received his medal and diploma on Saturday evening in a closed meeting with members of the Swedish Academy, which elects the winners of the literature prize.

"It went very well indeed," said Klas Ostergren, a member of the Swedish Academy, describing Dylan as "a very nice, kind man."

First songwriter to win Nobel Literature prize

Recommended

Dylan was the first musician to win the prestigious literary award.

The Swedish Academy awarded Dylan the 2016 Nobel Prize in Literature "for having created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition."

He had expressed awe at receiving the Nobel Prize and thanked the Swedish Academy for including him among the "giants" of writing.

For the 75-year-old to claim his $900,000 prize money, Dylan must give a lecture within six months of the announcement. He has said he will not give his Nobel lecture this weekend but a recorded version of it will be sent later.

Taped Nobel lectures have been occasionally presented, most recently in 2013 by Canadian Nobel literature laureate Alice Munro.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Dirty money: Chicago Architecture Biennial boycotted for questionable funding
By Melis Alemdar
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
Palestinian actor haunted by nightmares after playing paramedic in searing Hind Rajab movie
By Melis Alemdar
India imposes security restrictions in Ladakh after clashes
Trump lashes out at Jimmy Kimmel as comedian brands alleged govt pressure ‘anti-American’
Saudi Arabia's grand mufti, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al-Sheikh, dies
Turkish first lady showcases Anatolia’s heritage, calls for global action on Gaza
How a Turkish aid agency is helping children in Somalia with education and social initiatives
Disney reinstates Jimmy Kimmel show after backlash over Charlie Kirk monologue
Dembele becomes first Black Muslim to claim the Ballon d’Or
Türkiye’s Gobeklitepe to be showcased in Germany with a special exhibition in 2026
Pop icon Dua Lipa sacks manager over smear campaign against pro-Palestinian band Kneecap
Stolen, sold, melted: The tragic fate of Pharaoh Amenemope’s 3,000-year-old bracelet
Calls for Israel boycott grow as celebrities, artists speak out on Gaza