Families and rescuers in Colombia are continuing to search for victims of floods and landslides that have killed at least 254, injured hundreds, and devastated entire neighbourhoods.

Heavy rains caused several rivers to overflow near the southwestern city of Mocoa in the early hours of Saturday, sending water, mud and debris crashing down streets and into houses.

"The children worry us a lot. More than 40 who died have been identified. About 22 or 23 have been admitted to hospitals. One of the problems, which we are keen to resolve as soon as possible, is finding their parents," said President Juan Manuel Santos.

Volunteers and firefighters found 82 bodies downstream in the town of Villagarzon.

But many corpses were still caught in debris, they said.

