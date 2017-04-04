WORLD
6 MIN READ
China angered as Dalai Lama visits Arunachal Pradesh in India
Tibet's spiritual leader has begun a nine-day visit to the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh which is claimed by China. The visit has raised tensions between the two countries that are also at odds over other issues.
China angered as Dalai Lama visits Arunachal Pradesh in India
Exiled Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama delivers religious teachings to his followers at the Buddha Stadium in Bomdila in India's north-eastern state of Arunachal Pradesh state on April 5, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 4, 2017

Why is China upset over the visit?

It goes back to 1950 when the Dalai Lama, at the age of 15, assumed powers as the political and spiritual leader of Tibet, an autonomous region of China. He continued negotiations over the future of Tibet with Mao Zedong's communist government until the Chinese troops crushed an attempted uprising in 1959.

Fearing for his life, the Dalai Lama fled to the Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh, India. He later settled in the city of Dharamshala and formed a Tibetan government in exile.

For Tibetans, he is a beacon of hope and resistance. He is also their spiritual head, belonging to Gelug ("Yellow Hat") School Of Buddhism, and is believed to be the 14th reincarnation of the original Dalai Lama, a spiritual leader who was born in 1351.

But Beijing continues to see him as an anti-China separatist and says his visit to Arunachal Pradesh "escalates disputes over the border area."

The Dalai Lama, in several interviews in the past, has denied seeking independence from China but has called for "greater autonomy and more respect for Tibet's culture, religion and language."

What is the Arunachal Pradesh dispute all about?

China and India have overlapping claims over the Tawang district, the mountain area that hosted the Dalai Lama after he fled Tibet. Beijing considers it to be part of south Tibet and therefore a part of China. India bases its claim, citing the 1913 Simla Treaty, signed by British and Tibetan representatives, which sets Arunachal Pradesh as part of India.

The treaty was rejected by China, who said the then-Tibetan government was not independent and had an illegal agreement with the British. After the 1962 India-China war, China captured 45 kilometres in Arunachal Pradesh but fearing international pressure, they retreated.

How is this visit being perceived in Beijing?

China has warned India of "deep damage" to bilateral ties over the Dalai Lama's visit to Arunachal Pradesh. Beijing has emphasised that New Delhi would now have to make "a choice" in the way it deals with the issue of the Dalai Lama.

Recommended

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told reporters that India's decision to arrange his visit will not benefit New Delhi in any way.

"Arranging his visit to those sensitive and disputed areas not only runs counter to the Indian side's commitment to the issues related to Tibet, but also escalates disputes over the border area," she said.

This will not be the Dalai Lama's first visit to Tawang. He visited Arunachal Pradesh in November 2009, 50 years after he had passed through the town from Tibet to India. China did protest then, but this time their reaction has been amplified.

How is India reacting to China's objections?

India is not ready to buckle under pressure.

It sees China's reaction as an interference in its internal affairs. The Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju said, "Arunachal Pradesh is an inseparable part of India and China should not object to his visit and interfere in India's internal affairs."​

He also said that the Dalia Lama was a guest in the country and had the right to move around anywhere.

Could this escalate into a diplomatic row?

Possibly, but this is not the first time there have been tensions between India and China.

The two Asian powers have had a hot and cold relationship over he years. While Arunachal Pradesh in the east has been a contested region, the two are also fighting over Aksai Chin in the north of India.

Apart from territorial disputes, China has been actively supporting Pakistan's nuclear program and blocked India's membership in the Nuclear Suppliers Group.

Its funding of a new trade corridor in Pakistan and parts of Pakistan-administered Kashmir has raised alarm in India.

China is also investing in Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, making India feel strategically cornered.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US poured over $21.7B into Israel's war on Gaza, new study finds
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla
Syria announces results of 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster
US government shutdown enters second week with no deal in sight
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Brazil's Lula urges Trump to remove tariffs, sanctions on officials
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq