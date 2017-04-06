WORLD
2 MIN READ
Demonstrator flour-bombs French presidential candidate Fillon
Since the corruption scandal against him came to light at the end of January, Fillon has been regularly greeted at campaign stops with banging pots and other gestures of disdain.
Demonstrator flour-bombs French presidential candidate Fillon
Francois Fillon, former French Prime Minister and 2017 presidential election candidate of the French centre-right is covered in flour by a protester as he arrives to attend a political rally in Strasbourg, France, April 6, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 6, 2017

A demonstrator pelted French conservative presidential candidate Francois Fillon with flour as he arrived for a campaign rally in Strasbourg on Thursday.

Protests have hit the former prime minister's struggling campaign after accusations he paid his family members for work they allegedly did not do.

Successive disclosures and allegations in the scandal have prevented Fillon from campaigning quietly and overshadowed his proposals.

Video footage from French broadcaster BFMTV showed a young man wearing a T-shirt marked "Students with Fillon" throwing flour at the former prime. Fillon's face, shoulders and chest were covered in white powder.

Recommended

Addressing supporters at the Strasbourg rally, Fillon said the incident was more evidence that he is "the target of a harassment" campaign, but added: "I hope at least that the flour was French."

Opinion polls show Fillon trailing in third place behind far-right leader Marine Le Pen and independent centrist Emmanuel Macron in the first round of the country's upcoming election.

The two-stage election will be held on April 23 and May 7.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US poured over $21.7B into Israel's war on Gaza, new study finds
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla
Syria announces results of 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster
US government shutdown enters second week with no deal in sight
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Brazil's Lula urges Trump to remove tariffs, sanctions on officials
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq