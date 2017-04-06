A demonstrator pelted French conservative presidential candidate Francois Fillon with flour as he arrived for a campaign rally in Strasbourg on Thursday.

Protests have hit the former prime minister's struggling campaign after accusations he paid his family members for work they allegedly did not do.

Successive disclosures and allegations in the scandal have prevented Fillon from campaigning quietly and overshadowed his proposals.

Video footage from French broadcaster BFMTV showed a young man wearing a T-shirt marked "Students with Fillon" throwing flour at the former prime. Fillon's face, shoulders and chest were covered in white powder.