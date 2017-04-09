POLITICS
Tanzania aims to utilise innovative technology
Developers in Tanzania are creating innovative tech, including 3D printed products, drones, and robots to help the country's services sector.
Developers say they could use 10 percent of Dar es Salaam's waste to make more than a million medical tools. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 9, 2017

Tanzania has started work on innovative technology like 3D printed products, drones, and robots to help the country's services sector.

The innovation offers the country a cheap and fast way to create jobs, products, and businesses.

It would also help to solve Dar es Salaam's pollution problem as thousands of tonnes rubbish could turn into life-saving medical equipment and other vital products.

"There is no place in Tanzania that makes medical tools, so I think it can have a really big impact. People can be saved more because they don't have to wait for tools to come in. If a doctor has a 3D printer and they need a specific tool for the patient, they can print it right there," said Adella Salum, project assistant, Refab Printers.

The developers say 10 percent of the city's waste could be used to make more than a million medical tools.

Also, drones could be deployed to combat poaching and to carry emergency blood supplies. Another pilot project even aims to introduce robots to classrooms.

TRT World's Dan Ashby reports on Tanzania's move on innovation.

SOURCE:TRT World
