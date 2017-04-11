UN-brokered Cyprus peace talks have resumed following a nearly two-month break.

Turkish Cypriot and Greek Cypriot leaders met in the UN-controlled buffer zone that divides the Greek Cypriot administration in the south and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus on Tuesday.

Talks had broken off in February after the Greek Cypriot administration pushed forward a controversial commemoration law.

The Greek Cypriot assembly had voted to commemorate a 1950 referendum in which Greek Cypriots had voted to unite the island with Greece - an idea known as Enosis. Turkish Cypriots, who opposed Enosis, had boycotted the referendum at the time.

Turkish Cypriot president Mustafa Akinci decided to pull out of the talks after his Greek Cypriot counterpart Nicos Anastasiades stormed out of a meeting between the two leaders when they disagreed over the proposed law.

But the reversal of the decision by the Greek Cypriots allowed negotiations to resume.

"I hope this new round of negotiations can finally bring us to the point where we could say that there's agreement," Anastasiades told reporters after the meeting.

Akinci meanwhile said the UN could help move the process forward by coming up with bridging proposals. He also ruled out prospects of a deal being reached by July, before the Greek Cypriot administration plans to begin exploratory drilling for gas off Cyprus' southern coast.

Turkish Cypriots object to such drilling because they say it disregards their right to the island's natural resources.