UN peace envoy Staffan de Mistura on Wednesday called for cooperation between the US and Russia on Syria's conflict, which he said, could help pave the way for a "real negotiation" on a settlement.

Washington and Moscow "must find a way to work together to stabilise the situation in a deliberate, realistic and concerted way in support of the political process," he told the UN Security Council (UNSC), which met to discuss the US cruise missile strikes on Syria in retaliation for a chemical attack.

"Let us view this moment of crisis... and it is a moment of crisis ... as a watershed and an opportunity for a new level of seriousness in the search for a political solution — Staffan de Mistura

Security Council vote

The council was meeting ahead of a vote later in the day on a draft resolution demanding that the Syrian regime cooperate with an investigation of the chemical attack in the rebel-held town of Khan Shaykhun that killed scores, many of them children.

The war in Syria has culminated into the worst humanitarian disaster in over half-a-century. Some argue that the scale of the crisis even surpasses World War II. Nearly five million Syrians have become refugees, according to the United Nations.

Russia is expected to veto the measure — which would mark the eighth time that Moscow has used its veto power to block Security Council action directed at Syria.