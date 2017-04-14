In 2002, Mohammad Yusuf, a young charismatic preacher creates Jama't Ahl as-Sunnah lid-Da'wah wal-Jihad, in Borno State in north-east Nigeria. The group is more commonly known by its moniker Boko Haram, meaning "Western education is sin."

In 2009, after falling out with then Borno State governor Kashim Shettima, he is arrested and killed in police custody along, with 900 of his followers.

After the Nigerian government's crackdown on Boko Haram, Abubakar Shekau, one of Mohammed Yusuf students, takes control of the group that has radicalised into underground militant cells.

Under Shekau's leadership, Boko Haram conducts its first suicide bombings against churches and mosques in northern Nigeria.

As Goodluck Jonathan ascends to the presidency in 2010, the group continues to target security personnel. In 2012, Jonathan declares a state of emergency in three north-eastern states.

According to Human Rights Watch, by December 2013, 130 villages have been attacked and are controlled by the group.

According to the United Nations, Boko Haram-related violence caused more than 7,831 deaths in 2014 alone, internally displaced almost one million people, and created 130,000 Nigerian refugees in Cameroon, Niger and Chad.