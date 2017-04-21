WORLD
2 MIN READ
US prepares charges to investigate Julian Assange
Attorney General Jeff Sessions says the arrest of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is now a priority for the US.
US prepares charges to investigate Julian Assange
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange participates via video link at a news conference marking the 10th anniversary of the secrecy-spilling group in Berlin, Germany, in 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 21, 2017

The US Justice Department is stepping up efforts to investigate WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange over leaks of classified information, Attorney General Jeff Sessions said on Thursday.

The former Alabama senator said the arrest of Assange is now a priority for the US.

"We've already begun to step up our efforts and whenever a case can be made, we'll seek to put people in jail." said Sessions.

During the past few weeks, prosecutors have been drafting a memo that looks at charges against Assange and members of WikiLeaks over conspiracy, theft of government property and violations of the Espionage Act, the Washington Post reported, citing unnamed US officials.

Recommended

WikiLeaks has published secret documents from the US government and others and says its mission is to fight government secrecy and promote transparency.

CIA Director Mike Pompeo last Thursday called WikiLeaks a "hostile intelligence service," and rebuked leakers who have plagued US intelligence.

Assange has sought refuge in the Ecuadorian embassy in London since 2012, after taking refuge there to avoid extradition to Sweden over allegations of rape, which he denies.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla
Syria announces results of 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster
US government shutdown enters second week with no deal in sight
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Brazil's Lula urges Trump to remove tariffs, sanctions on officials
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed