Afghan authorities on Wednesday arrested 35 soldiers who served on an army base in northern Afghanistan where Taliban fighters staged a deadly attack last week as fears grew they had inside help.

"So far 35 people have been detained and are being questioned in connection with the attack," said 209th Corps spokesman Abdul QaharAram, adding that they ranked from foot soldiers to colonel.

Over 170 soldiers were killed in the assault last week on the sprawling base, home to the 209th Army Corps, outside the city of Mazar-i-Sharif in northern Balkh province close to the borders of Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan.

Gunmen in military trucks and wearing suicide vests stormed the base, killing unarmed young recruits as they ate lunch in the dining hall and prayed in the mosque.

Insider attack feared

The death toll has been unclear, with Afghan officials - who have been known to minimise casualties in previous attacks - ignoring earlier calls for exact figures.

So-called insider attacks - when Afghan soldiers and police turn their guns on their colleagues or on international troops - have been a major problem during the war which began in 2001.