WORLD
1 MIN READ
Nepal's tourism industry is on the mend
Tourists are returning to Nepal, two years after an earthquake killed thousands, devastated lives, communities and the country's tourism industry.
Nepal's tourism industry is on the mend
Tourism, including trekking and climbing permit fees, contributes about 4 percent of Nepal's gross domestic product. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 27, 2017

The earthquake in Nepal that killed 9,000 people two years ago didn't just devastate lives and communities, but the country's tourism industry as well.

Nepal is home to eight of the world's 14 highest peaks, including one face of Mount Everest which straddles the border with China.

Around 800,000 tourists visited Nepal in 2014 and tourism contributes around 4 percent of its gross domestic product (GDP).

At least 743 monuments were damaged by the quakes in 2015, including centuries-old temples, monasteries and palaces listed as world heritage sites by UNESCO.

Recommended

However, the country is beginning to rebound and tourists have begun to trickle back in.

TRT World'sNick Davies-Jones reports from the capital Kathmandu.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla
Syria announces results of 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster
US government shutdown enters second week with no deal in sight
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Brazil's Lula urges Trump to remove tariffs, sanctions on officials
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed