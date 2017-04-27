Turkey's forthcoming South Stream pipeline project, will be "excellent for producers," International Energy Agency (IEA) Executive Director Fatih Birol told TRT World on Thursday, "and for Turkey as a transit hub. But mainly for Europe to diversify its gas imports from Russia."

The proposed Turkish Stream gas pipeline will carry 63 billion cubic metres of Russian gas supplies through Turkey's exclusive economic zones in the Black sea and then expected to traverse Greece en route to Europe.

Speaking on the sidelines of the eighth Atlantic Council Istanbul Summit, Birol also said that "Turkey's geopolitical position is excellent. Turkey's neighbours are blessed with hydrocarbon resources."

"Russia, the Caspian countries, Iran and the Gulf countries account for 70 percent of global resources," he said. "From that angle, Turkey has a very advantageous position to transport that oil and gas to established markets such as European markets and also emerging markets such as Asian."