WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israel could supply up to a fifth of Turkey's natural gas
The two countries are months away from a deal under which Turkey could receive up to a fifth of its natural gas from Israel by 2021.
Israel could supply up to a fifth of Turkey's natural gas
This year's Atlantic Council Istanbul Summit is focused on energy, Europe's 'greyzones' and Syria. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 27, 2017

Israel believes it is close to a deal that could see it supplying up to a fifth of Turkey's natural gas needs.

Shaul Meridor, the director general at Israel's Ministry of National Infrastructures, Energy, and Water Resources of the State of Israel said: "We could have Israeli gas in Turkey in the next three to four years."

Meridor was speaking at the Atlantic Council's Energy and Economic Summit in Istanbul on Thursday.

He said he expected a deal for a natural gas pipeline from Israel's natural gas fields to Turkey to be signed within the next few months. Should it go through, Turkey could be receiving natural gas by 2020 or 2021.

Recommended

"Up to a fifth of the Turkish market, but it is things that are in the details of negotiations. We'll know that once we've finished," he said.

Currently, Turkey gets its gas by pipelines from Russia and Azerbaijan.

Meridor said that if a deal was reached and the pipeline built, Turkey would have an increased diversity of supply at competitive prices.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla
Syria announces results of 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster
US government shutdown enters second week with no deal in sight
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Brazil's Lula urges Trump to remove tariffs, sanctions on officials
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed