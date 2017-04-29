Mexican lawmakers gave final and overwhelming approval on Friday to a bill legalising medical marijuana after a national debate on narcotics policy in a country scarred by brutal drug violence.

The legislation also allows use of marijuana for scientific research, as well as its production and distribution for those two stated purposes.

The vote in the Chamber of Deputies (Lower House of Congress) was 371 in favor and seven against with 11 abstentions. The bill will now go to President Enrique Pena Nieto for his signature.

The Senate approved the bill by a wide margin in December.

With Friday's vote, Mexico will join other nations in Latin America and several US states that allow cannabis for medical uses.

Pena Nieto proposed legalising medical marijuana in a major policy shift in April after his government organised forums to discuss changes to the laws.

The bill fell short of demands from some lawmakers and civil groups that argue that a wider legalisation of marijuana use could help the country reduce drug-related violence.