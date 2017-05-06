WORLD
Tanker gas leak in New Delhi puts more than 50 children in hospital
More than 100 pupils were evacuated from the Rani Jhansi school in the Indian capital, New Delhi, complaining of breathlessness and eye irritation following a gas leak from a fuel tanker at a nearby container depot.
Schoolgirls are treated at a government hospital after a gas leak from a nearby container depot in New Delhi, India on May 6, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 6, 2017

At least 50 students at a school in India's capital New Delhi were taken to hospital on Saturday complaining of breathlessness and eye irritation following a gas leak from a fuel tanker at a nearby container depot, witnesses said.

More than 100 pupils were evacuated from the Rani Jhansi school in the capital, New Delhi, media said. It wasn't clear what had caused the leak and no further details were immediately available.

"After we arrived at the school at 7am local time (GMT 0130), some students and teachers complained of irritation in eyes and suffocation. Then we took the students to the ground as they were suffocating from the gas leak," according to vice principal of the school, Renu Rampal.

"We have sent around 50-60 students in three hospitals," she said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
