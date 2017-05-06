WORLD
3 MIN READ
Venezuela faces mass looting amid heightened tensions
Inflation and food shortage have resulted in looting across Venezuela as people wait in queues for hours to get their basic needs.
Venezuela faces mass looting amid heightened tensions
A pedestrian stands next to a refrigerator destroyed in a night of looting, in El Valle neighborhood in Caracas, Venezuela, Friday, April 21, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 6, 2017

Inflation and shortage of food, medicine, and other basic goods have caused mass looting across Venezuela amid heightened tensions.

Crowds of people driven by hunger have looted dozens of supermarkets, restaurants and cargo trucks following the chaos of mass demonstrations in the country.

"Vandalism ruined everything, they burned everything, destroyed everything." said Leon Silva, resident of Valencia.

"Today, we are hungry and tomorrow we will be hungrier still because there is nothing." Mahalys Olivero said.

People have waited in long queues to buy basic supplies while restaurants in cities like Valencia remain closed.

Over the past few weeks, protestors have been leaving a trail of destruction around the country which has been suffering from a deep economic crisis.

TRT World'sChristine Pirovolakis reports the crisis in Venezuela.

Recommended

Women protest

Dressed in white and chanting "Liberty!", tens of thousands of women opposed to Venezuela's socialist President Nicolas Maduro marched on Saturday, holding out roses to security forces who blocked their way.

The women's marches, which took place in most major cities around the country, were the latest in a series of protests against Maduro whom opponents decry as a dictator who has ruined the economy.

In Caracas, marchers sang the national anthem and shouted "We want elections!"

They also want the government to free scores of jailed activists, allow humanitarian aid from abroad to offset a brutal economic crisis, and respect the independence of the legislature where the opposition won a majority in 2015.

The protesters were halted at various points by lines of policewomen and National Guard troops with armoured cars.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla
Syria announces results of 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster
US government shutdown enters second week with no deal in sight
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Brazil's Lula urges Trump to remove tariffs, sanctions on officials
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'