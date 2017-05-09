Uganda is home to more than 800, 000 South Sudanese refugees, according to UNHCR.

That makes Uganda one of the largest host country of refugees in Africa.

"With present rates of arrival, that figure will surpass a million before mid- 2017," a joint statement by Uganda and UNHCR, dated March 2017, said. "This year alone, more than 172,000 South Sudanese refugees have fled to Uganda, with new arrivals in March averaging more than 2,800 daily."

Atem Akuoc Miot is one of the 800,000. He fled ethnic fighting in South Sudan in 2013 and came to Nyumanzi﻿ in northern Uganda. He was jobless for two years before he started running a free school for displaced children.