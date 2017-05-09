As many as 245 migrants over the weekend are feared to have drowned in the Mediterranean off the coast of Libya, the United Nations Human Rights Commission said on Tuesday.

According to a statement by the UNHCR, about 1,300 people have died or disappeared since the beginning of the year in their bid to cross the Mediterranean Sea.

In the first incident, on Friday night, a rubber dinghy with 132 people sank after several hours of sailing. Of those. 50 were rescued and 82 people are feared dead or drowned.