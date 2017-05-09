POLITICS
Specialty fitness clubs on the rise in Berlin
Berliners are turning to new, trendy fitness studios that offer lifestyle alternatives to nighttime entertainment.
Studios are ditching traditional elements of gym business models, like contracts, in favour of more flexible arrangements. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 9, 2017

Fitness clubs in the German capital are looking to bring a nightlife feel to gym workouts.

The movement among fitness clubs to offer a lifestyle alternative to nighttime entertainment is a trend that began in the US and is quickly growing in the European market.

Fitness club revenues in Germany were up almost five percent this year and membership topped 10 million people for the first time.

Studios use both new design and an alternative business model to attract customers.

TRT World's Ira Spitzer has more from Berlin.

SOURCE:TRT World
