FBI Director James Comey, days before President Donald Trump fired him, sought to expand his agency's probe into possible collusion between Trump's presidential campaign and Russia to sway the 2016 US election, a congressional source said on Wednesday.

A congressional source with knowledge of the matter said Comey told lawmakers within the past few days he had asked the justice department for additional resources – mainly more staffing – for the Russia investigation.

Comey informed lawmakers of that request after the Senate intelligence committee, conducting its own investigation, had asked the FBI to speed up its Russia inquiry, the source said.

Expanding investigation

Democrat Dianne Feinstein, the Senate Judiciary Committee's top Democrat, told reporters she understood Comey was seeking more resources for the FBI investigation.

"We know that there are subpoenas being requested in the Eastern District of Virginia and that this investigation has been going on," Feinstein told reporters.

But the Trump administration accused Comey of "atrocities" on the job and denied his firing was related to the FBI's Russia investigation.

"He wasn't doing a good job, very simply," the Republican president said of Comey during a meeting with former secretary of state Henry Kissinger in the White House Oval Office.

Responding to media reports that Comey had asked Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein last week for a significant boost in resources for the agency's probe, justice department spokesman Ian Prior said in an email: "Totally false."

The White House on Wednesday rejected growing calls for a special prosecutor to be appointed to look into Russia's influence in the 2016 president election.

"We don't think it's necessary," said White House spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Sanders said the White House wanted the FBI probe – and parallel congressional investigations – to continue and to wrap up their work.