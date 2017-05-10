BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Turkish govt steps in to help struggling hazelnut industry
The Turkish government has bought 25 tonnes of hazelnuts to support local producers struggling with falling prices.
Prices have jumped 10 percent in two weeks after the government's move. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 10, 2017

The hazelnut industry in Turkey is struggling after two years of low market prices.

The Turkish government has stepped in to help the industry and bought 25 tonnes of hazelnuts to support the struggling market, raising the prices by 10 percent in two weeks.

The price is also expected to rise with the upcoming Islamic holy month of Ramadan, when hazelnuts will be in demand.

Turkey is the largest producer and exporter of hazelnuts, supplying more than 75 percent of the world's hazelnuts.

As many as 4 million people in Turkey are involved in the industry, directly or indirectly.

TRT World's Adefemi Akinsanya has more the story.

SOURCE:TRT World
