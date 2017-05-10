Venezuela's opposition protests on Wednesday may be the messiest in a six-week wave of unrest as demonstrators prepare to throw faeces at security forces, adding to the customary rocks, petrol bombs and tear gas.

The new tactic has been dubbed the "Poopootov" in a play on the Molotov cocktails often seen at streets protests in Venezuela.

"They have gas; we have excrement," reads an image floating around social media to advertise Wednesday's "Shit March."

With deadly protests, inflation in the high triple-digits, shortages of the most basic medicines, and millions suffering food scarcity, the country is undergoing a major crisis.

For weeks, hundreds of thousands of people have taken to the streets, angry at the government of unpopular President Nicolas Maduro.

Security forces clashed with opposition protesters in the western Venezuela state of Tachira on Tuesday.

Masked protesters built barricades in the state capital of San Cristobal and threw rocks at police and members of the national guards, who fired tear gas to clear the streets.

Some opposition sympathisers are appalled at the plans to use faeces, both animal and human, calling it an unsanitary and inappropriate tactic even in the face of a government they despise.

Many note that throwing faeces could increase cases of infectious diseases which are soaring due to the lack of medicine as well as basic cleaning materials such as soaps and disinfectant.

A leading pharmaceutical association has said roughly 85 percent of medicines are running short. Venezuelans often barter medicine, post pleas on social media, travel to neighbouring countries if they can afford it, or line up for hours at pharmacies.

The Health Ministry stopped releasing figures after July 2015, amid a wider data blackout. However, local media reported on Tuesday figures from what seemed to be data recently published by the ministry. The data showed infant mortality rose 30 percent last year, maternal mortality shot up 65 percent and cases of malaria jumped 76 percent.

The statistics also showed a jump in illnesses such as diphtheria and Zika.

"Poopootov" not Molotov

"The kids go out with just stones. That's their weapon. Now they have another weapon: excrement," said a 51-year-old dentist preparing containers of faeces in her home for protesters to launch at authorities.

Messages have been going viral on Venezuelan WhatsApp groups giving step-by-step instructions and advice on putting together the #puputov cocktails.

While the opposition coalition has remained quiet on the strategy, some lawmakers have given it tacit acceptance.

"They use their weapons against us, so people are using what they have," said lawmaker Rafael Guzman, who on Monday was seen in the thick of tear gas throwing a canister back at security forces.