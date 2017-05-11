Tens of thousands of Argentines protested on Wednesday against a Supreme Court ruling that could decrease jail time for those convicted of human rights abuses during the country's 1976 - 1983 military dictatorship that killed as many as 30,000 people.

The ruling was widely criticised, including by the country's president, Mauricio Macri.

Argentina's Congress passed a law earlier on Wednesday to block future reductions of sentences for killings, torture, kidnappings and other human rights violations during the so-called Dirty War.

"I would like to congratulate the Congress for the speed at which it resolved the legal vacuum left by this unfortunate 2-for-1 law," Macri said in a press conference earlier on Wednesday.

"I am against any tool that is in favour of impunity, more so when this tool is applied to crimes against humanity."

TRT World's Kim Vinnell has more.