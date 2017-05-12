WORLD
Tattoo artist in China covers C-section scars with kittens and flowers
Although the surgery to deliver babies has dramatically advanced over the decades, the scars left behind still trouble some women.
By Staff Reporter
May 12, 2017

China has one of the highest rates of babies born by caesarean section in the world. Although the surgery to deliver babies has dramatically advanced over the decades, the scars left behind still trouble some women.

The high birth rate has created a niche market for creams, makeup and plastic surgery to hide the four to six inch scars left by the procedure.

But one volunteer is offering a novel solution.

TRT World'sArabella Munroe gives more details.

