WORLD
2 MIN READ
Mutinying soldiers seal off access to Ivory Coast's second city
Soldiers in the Ivory Coast went a step further in their protest over a pay dispute, blocking roads leading north and south out of the city, fired their weapons in the air and patrolled the streets in stolen cars.
Mutinying soldiers seal off access to Ivory Coast's second city
Soldiers of Ivory Coast presidential guard take position in front of mutinying soldiers in the centre of the commercial capital Abidjan, Ivory Coast, May 12, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 13, 2017

Disgruntled soldiers sealed off access to Ivory Coast's second largest city Bouake on Saturday, soldiers and residents said.

Protests over a pay dispute stretched into a second day in the country despite government warnings of harsh punishments.

The revolt began in Bouake early on Friday before spreading quickly, following a pattern similar to a mutiny in January by the same group that paralysed parts of the West African state and marred its image as a post-war success story.

Mutinying soldiers in Bouake went a step further on Saturday, blocking roads leading north and south out of the city.

Recommended

"We do not want to negotiate with anyone," said Sergeant Seydou Kone, one of the leaders of the uprising. "We're also ready to fight if we are attacked. We have nothing to lose."

Bouake residents said shops remained closed as soldiers, many of them wearing balaclavas, fired their weapons in the air and patrolled the streets in stolen cars.

Kone said the mutineers were also active in the commercial capital Abidjan and the towns of Korhogo, Daloa, Man and Bondoukou. A Korhogo resident confirmed gunfire there and said access to the main military camp had been blocked.

On Friday, Military Chief of Staff General Sekou Toure threatened the soldiers with "severe disciplinary sanctions" if they did not end the revolt.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
US government shutdown enters second week with no deal in sight
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Brazil's Lula urges Trump to remove tariffs, sanctions on officials
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled