Disgruntled soldiers sealed off access to Ivory Coast's second largest city Bouake on Saturday, soldiers and residents said.

Protests over a pay dispute stretched into a second day in the country despite government warnings of harsh punishments.

The revolt began in Bouake early on Friday before spreading quickly, following a pattern similar to a mutiny in January by the same group that paralysed parts of the West African state and marred its image as a post-war success story.

Mutinying soldiers in Bouake went a step further on Saturday, blocking roads leading north and south out of the city.