A US Navy commander on Wednesday pushed for a "sense of urgency" over North Korea's nuclear and missile development, stressing that it even threatens Pyongyang's ally China and neighbour Russia.

Admiral Harry Harris, who heads the Pacific Command, spoke during a visit to Japan after the DPRK' latest ballistic missile test raised further alarm over the pace of its weapons development.

North Korea on Sunday launched what appeared to be its longest-range ballistic missile yet, claiming it was capable of carrying a "heavy nuclear warhead" in a test aimed at bringing the US mainland within reach.

Pyongyang carried out two atomic tests last year, and has accelerated its missile launch programme, despite tough UN sanctions aimed at denying leader Kim Jong-un the hard currency needed to fund his weapons ambitions.

Every test is a success

"In every test he [Kim] makes, it's a success because it takes North Korea one step closer to be able to deliver a nuclear-tipped missile anywhere in the world," Harris said.

"I must assume Kim Jong-un's claims are the truth, because I know his aspirations certainly are ... That should provide all of us with a sense of urgency to address this problem now," he added.

The United States said the missile landed close to Russian territory, but Moscow later said it fell in the ocean about 500 kilometres (310 miles) away and posed no threat.

Harris, however, stressed that ally China and neighbour Russia can no longer look the other way. It was a point that was also made by Nikki Haley, the US envoy to the United Nations.