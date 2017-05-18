Greece's parliament is due to vote on Thursday on a new round of austerity for the country. It's already made $5.5 billion in cuts to try to seal a bailout deal from international lenders. But the latest measures have left many of the country's senior citizens struggling, and angry.

Protests are expected to continue against the austerity package, which is designed to unlock funds from an € 86 billion euro ($96B) bailout.

New austerity measures attached to the funds' release include the 13th cut in pensions since 2010, and a reduction in tax-free allowances on income. This comes after years of cuts that threw the country into deep recession.

Unemployment is running at close to one-in-four and has risen to 48 percent among youth.

However, in these past seven years of recession, it is Greek pensioners who have seen their income shrink drastically. With new pension cuts of up to 18 percent and higher taxation, many fear they won't be able to bear the burden.

TRT World's Valentini Anagnostopoulou has more from Athens.