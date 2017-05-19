POLITICS
Fenerbahce advances to Turkish Airlines EuroLeague final
Fenerbahce defeats Spanish powerhouse Real Madrid 84-75 in semi-final of the basketball tournament held in Istanbul.
Fenerbahce players celebrate after defeating Real Madrid in Istanbul. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 19, 2017

Fenerbahce advanced to Turkish Airlines Euro League Final after defeating Spain's Real Madrid 84-75 late Friday at Istanbul Sinan Erdem Dome.

Turkish club secured EuroLeague final ticket for the second time in a row, making a chance to lift the trophy for the first time.

Center Ekpe Udoh was vital for Fenerbahce in the victory. He scored 18 points — grabbed ten rebounds and dished out eight assists.

Serbian Bogdan Bogdanovic chipped in 14 points, and Jan Vesely and Nikola Kalinic added 12 points for Fenerbahce.

Jaycee Carrol's 21 points and Sergio Llull's 28 points were not enough for Real Madrid.

Fenerbahce was defeated in Final Four matchup in 2015 by Real Madrid and beaten by CSKA Moscow in 2016 final.

The Turkish club will face Olympiakos in the final on Sunday at 9 pm local time (1800GMT).

Olympiakos eliminated CSKA Moscow 82-78 in the day's first matchup.

The Greek club had last won EuroLeague Final in 2013.

SOURCE:AA
