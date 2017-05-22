WORLD
2 MIN READ
Thousands take to the streets to demand secession of southern Yemen
Many southerners in Yemen feel that officials in the north have exploited their resources and cut them off from jobs and influence.
Thousands take to the streets to demand secession of southern Yemen
A supporter of the separatist Southern Movement waves a flag of former south Yemen during a rally held to demand the secession of south Yemen, in the southern port city of Aden, May 21, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 22, 2017

Thousands of people have taken to the streets of Aden demanding the secession of southern Yemen.

The mass gathering comes ten days after a group of regional politicians declared a separatist government led by former Aden governor Aidroos al Zubaidi.

The group calls for the return to the borders of 1990, before the country's unification.

Aidaroos al Zubaidi made his announcement in a televised address in front of the flag of the former nation of South Yemen, whose forces were defeated by the north in 1994 and brought into a reunified country.

Recommended

The announcement raises the prospect of more division in an already complex conflict in the impoverished Arabian Peninsular country, where Saudi Arabia is leading a coalition of Gulf Arab forces against Houthi militants allied to Iran.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation says a cholera outbreak in Yemen is spreading at an alarming rate. The infection has killed 315 people so far.

More than half of the country's medical facilities are no longer functioning. Yemenis are suffering from a significant lack of food and clean water due to the ongoing war between the government and Houthi rebels.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54