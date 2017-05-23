The U.S. government filed a civil lawsuit Tuesday accusing Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV of using software to bypass emission controls in 104,000 diesel vehicles sold since 2014.

The U.S. Justice Department lawsuit, filed in U.S. District court in Detroit, is a procedural step that may ramp up pressure on Fiat Chrysler and comes amid growing scrutiny of diesels by regulators around the world.

The lawsuit could ultimately help lead to a settlement, as in an earlier probe of Volkswagen AG that will cost VW up to $25 billion, but which affected a much larger number of vehicles.

VW admitted to intentionally cheating while Fiat Chrysler denies wrongdoing.

Disappointed

It said Tuesday it was disappointed the Justice Department filed suit and would vigorously defend itself against claims "it engaged in any deliberate scheme to install defeat devices to cheat U.S. emissions tests."

U.S.-listed Fiat Chrysler shares were down 3.6 percent at $10.37. They fell sharply after Reuters first reported the government's plan to file suit.

The lawsuit also names Fiat Chrysler's unit V.M. Motori SpA, which designed the engine in question. Reuters reported last week the Justice Department and EPA have obtained internal emails and other documents written in Italian that look at engine development and emissions issues that raise significant questions. The investigation has scrutinised VM Motori.

FCA acquired a 50-percent stake in VM Motori in 2010 and the remainder in October 2013.

The lawsuit asserts the Italian-American automaker placed undeclared "defeat devices," or auxiliary emissions controls, in 2014-2016 Fiat Chrysler diesel vehicles that led to "much higher" than allowable levels of nitrogen oxide, or NOx pollution, which is linked to smog formation and respiratory problems.

Relief sought

The lawsuit seeks injunctive relief and unspecified civil penalties. EPA said in January the maximum fine is about $4.6 billion.