UK braces for more attacks
With the UK still reeling from a terrorist attack, the British Prime Minister Theresa May made a late night statement warning that another might be on the way.
A woman looks at flowers for the victims of the Manchester Arena attack in central Manchester, Britain, May 23, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 24, 2017

British Prime Minister Theresa May says the threat level in the UK has been raised to "critical" – meaning another terrorist attack is feared to be "imminent."

It follows Monday night's suicide bombing in Manchester in which 22 people were killed at the end of a pop concert.

"It is now concluded on the basis of today's investigations that the threat level should be increased from severe to critical," May said.

"This means the assessment is not only that an attack is highly likely but that a further attack may be imminent," she added.

TRT World 's correspondent Jon Brain reports with more from Manchester.

