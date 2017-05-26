US President Donald Trump's son-in-law and senior White House adviser Jared Kushner is under scrutiny by the Federal Bureau of Investigation in the Russia investigation, The Washington Post and NBC News reported on Thursday.

Kushner is being investigated because of his meetings in December 2016 and other possible interactions with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak and a banker from Moscow, the Post reported, citing people familiar with the investigation.

Kushner is the only current White House official known to be considered a key person in the probe, the newspaper reported.

The FBI, several congressional committees and a special counsel appointed by the Department of Justice are looking into allegations of meddling by Russia in the 2016 US election and possible ties between Trump's presidential campaign and Russian officials seeking to influence the election.