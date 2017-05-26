Team UK inflicted a crushing defeat on Team USA in FootGolf's Jansen Cup, a Ryder Cup-like hybrid of football and golf, played in the US state of California.

Team UK prevailed 29 1/2 - 18 1/2 over Team USA in the 24-a-side mixed-gender event at the Desert Willow Golf Resort on Wednesday.

During the inaugural cup, players scored points by kicking their footballs into oversized golf holes over three days.