Daesh-linked militants locked in street-to-street battles with troops in a southern Philippine city have killed 19 civilians, the military said on Sunday, bringing the official death toll from nearly a week of fighting to at least 85.

Authorities said the civilians were killed in Marawi, a mostly Muslim-populated city of 200,000 people.

"These are civilians, women. These terrorists are anti-people. We found their bodies while conducting rescue operations (on Saturday)," regional military spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Jo-ar Herrera said.

The violence began on Tuesday (May 23) when dozens of militants went on a rampage throughout Marawi after security forces attempted to arrest Isnilon Hapilon, a leader of the Abu Sayyaf kidnap-for-ransom gang.

Hapilon is also believed to be Philippine head of Daesh and the military is certain that the Maute are protecting him.

​The little-known Maute group has staged similar, days-long sieges on Mindanao island but none on the scale of Marawi, where a martial law has been imposed since Tuesday.

Thirteen soldiers, two policemen and 51 militants have died in the fighting, according to authorities since Tuesday.

Government to intensify campaign

Most of the city's residents have fled because of the fighting, which has seen the military heavily bomb residential areas where the militants were believed to be hiding.