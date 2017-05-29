The peace process in Colombia is facing another setback. The deadline for left-wing FARC guerrillas to hand over their weapons is this week – and it's not likely to be met.

According to the peace agreement signed by FARC and the Colombian government, the guerrilla group was to fully disarm within 180 days and its members reincorporate themselves into civilian life and form a political party.

Now they say another 90 days, at least, is needed to disarm.