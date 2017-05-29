WORLD
1 MIN READ
As Colombia's FARC rebels disarm, families struggle to forget
At least another 90 days are needed to process all the former fighters now in 26 temporary "peace zones" across Colombia. But even after disarmament, whether civilians will accept the rebels back into their communities is unknown.
As Colombia's FARC rebels disarm, families struggle to forget
FARC members attend the 53rd anniversary commemoration of the founding of the FARC-EP leftist guerrilla group at its birthplace in Marquetalia, Colombia on May 27, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 29, 2017

The peace process in Colombia is facing another setback. The deadline for left-wing FARC guerrillas to hand over their weapons is this week – and it's not likely to be met.

According to the peace agreement signed by FARC and the Colombian government, the guerrilla group was to fully disarm within 180 days and its members reincorporate themselves into civilian life and form a political party.

Now they say another 90 days, at least, is needed to disarm.

Recommended

Another problem will be integrating the former fighters back into their communities.

TRT World'sAnelise Borges reports from Colombia.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54