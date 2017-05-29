France's President Emmanuel Macron and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Monday vowed to improve the strained relations between their countries.

Their first meeting since Macron took office provided another test of the Frenchman's diplomatic skills after his memorable first encounter last week with US President Donald Trump that Macron sealed with a vice-like handshake.

This time the handshake was warmer but the tone guarded after an hour of talks on the 300th anniversary of a visit to Versailles by tsar Peter the Great.

Macron, while admitting to disagreements, described the talks at Versailles palace as "extremely frank".

Putin admitted to some differences of opinion in the talks which covered issues including the conflicts in Syria and Ukraine, but insisted that Franco-Russian ties withstood "all points of friction".

"We disagree on a number of things but at least we discussed them," Macron said.

"Our absolute priority is the fight against terrorism and the eradication of terrorist groups and Daesh in particular," he said.

TRT World'sCraig Copetas reports from Paris.

"Red line"

The newly elected French leader called for a stronger partnership with Russia on Syria, one of the sticking points in relations between the West and Moscow which backs Bashar al Assad regime.

Macron advocated "a democratic transition that preserves the Syrian state", warning that "failed states" in the Middle East were a threat to the West.

But in an apparent warning to Assad and Russia, he said the use of chemical weapons in Syria would be a "red line" for his presidency and would draw an "immediate response" from France.

Sanctions on Russia

The pair discussed the Western sanctions imposed on Russia over its military involvement in Ukraine as well as allegations of Russian meddling in France's election campaign.

Putin declared that the sanctions were "in no way" helping to end the fighting between government forces and Kremlin-backed rebels in Ukraine's east.

The Russian strongman, who hosted Macron's far-right rival Marine Le Pen for talks during the election race, also shrugged off allegations that Russian hackers infiltrated Macron's campaign.