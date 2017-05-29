WORLD
1 MIN READ
Infographic: Gaza's Untold Story
More than half of the Palestinians killed in the Israeli offensive in 2014 in Gaza strip were either refugees, who were forced to leave their homeland in 1948, or their descendants.
Palestinian protesters chant slogans during a protest against the blockade on Gaza, near the border fence east of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on May 19, 2017 / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 29, 2017

On Nakba Day in 1948, hundreds of villages in historical Palestine were destroyed, and hundreds of thousands of people were expelled from their land to make way for the new state of Israel.

These refugees and their descendants amount to several million Palestinians today. Many escaped to Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, the West Bank and the Gaza Strip.

In July and August of 2014, Israel waged a weeks-long military offensive against the Gaza Strip, with the apparent aim of halting rocket fire from the coastal enclave Gaza.

Over 2,219 Palestinians, mostly civilians, were killed, with some 11,000 injured, during the 51-day onslaught. Some 73 Israelis, mostly soldiers, were killed in the offensive.

SOURCE:TRT World
