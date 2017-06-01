It is driven by carbon dioxide emissions

Most scientists agree that carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions have increased over the last few decades due to human activity. Burning coal, oil and gas spew carbon dioxide into the air, which then acts like a blanket to trap heat on Earth.

The Paris Agreement was set up to slow down those emissions

The 2015 agreement is a collective effort by all countries who are party to it to prevent the Earth from heating up by 2 degrees Celsius since the start of the industrial age – a difficult feat as the world has already warmed by 1.1 degrees since then.

Scientists have noted that the limits set for the climate accord are not good enough – that in order to curb climate change, more ambitious goals should have been set.

The increase in temperature is making its mark

Glaciers worldwide are melting, as are parts of Antarctica. Sea levels are rising and ice in the Arctic is at record low levels. Plants and animals are changing in their growing and migration habits because of shorter and milder winters. Extreme weather events such as El Nino are all the more severe because of the increasing heat.

As the ice melts, the water not only threatens to submerge major cities like New York and Mumbai but could also immerse countries like the Maldives.

Climate change will thaw permafrost, releasing a disastrous amount of methane into the air

Sometimes called a climate change time bomb, the northern hemisphere's 15 million square kilometres (six million square miles) of permafrost contains roughly twice as much carbon – mainly in the form of methane and (CO2) – as Earth's atmosphere.

If this methane and carbon dioxide gas were to be released into the atmosphere, it would speed up global warming drastically.