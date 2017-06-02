WORLD
1 MIN READ
Muslims and interfaith groups gather for Iftar near Trump Tower in NYC
Muslims joined by people of different faiths and backgrounds come together in a show of solidarity against the "discriminatory policies" of the Trump administration.
A New York Police Department officer watches as Muslims and their interfaith supporters eat during a demonstration and Iftar celebration during Ramadan outside of Trump Tower in New York, US, June 1, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 2, 2017

In the aftermath of the Portland attack last week, fear is growing in the American Islamic community. On Thursday, Muslim and immigrant groups in New York joined together for evening prayer and Iftar.

Their message to President Trump: Muslims and immigrants are a vital part of New York, and the whole country.

Iftar, the traditional breaking of the Ramadan fast, took place in front of Trump Towers in New York.

TRT World's Henry Morton has more.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
