June 2, 2017
In the aftermath of the Portland attack last week, fear is growing in the American Islamic community. On Thursday, Muslim and immigrant groups in New York joined together for evening prayer and Iftar.
Their message to President Trump: Muslims and immigrants are a vital part of New York, and the whole country.
Iftar, the traditional breaking of the Ramadan fast, took place in front of Trump Towers in New York.
TRT World's Henry Morton has more.
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies