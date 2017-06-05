Some of Spain's biggest port terminals came to a standstill on Monday as shipping companies redirected cargo ships to avoid a dockers' strike.

After months of talks between unions, companies and the Spanish government over a reform of port hiring practises, dockers held the first of several planned strikes to protest against possible job losses.

Some container shipping firms such as Maersk re-routed ships destined for the southern port of Algeciras to get around the strike, during which dockers will stop working every other hour on Monday, Wednesday and Friday this week.

Alternative destinations used by firms included Portugal, Morocco and Malta.

Five further days of industrial action have also been called for next week, raising the prospect that the shift to rival ports could have lasting consequences, especially for those handling merchandise not ultimately destined for Spain.

Port shattered

"Let me tell you, eight days of strikes will completely shatter the port of Algeciras," Manuel Moron, who heads up the port authority there, wrote in a column, in EuropaSur local newspaper on Monday.

Algeciras is a transshipment hub used by firms to unload cargo and redistribute it onto other ships heading elsewhere in Europe or the Middle East.