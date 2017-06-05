Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte offered large bounties on Monday for the leaders of militant groups holding parts of a southern city as the military warned its recapture may take longer than expected.

Hundreds of gunmen loyal to Daesh are battling air strikes, artillery and ground forces in Marawi. Up to 2,000 civilians are believed to have been trapped for two weeks in districts held by the militants, the government says.

The fighting has killed at least 178 people and caused nearly a quarter of a million others to flee, according to government officials.

Fresh rewards totaling 20 million pesos ($410,000) are on offer from Duterte for the "neutralisation" of Isnilon Hapilon, Abdullah Maute and his brother Omarkhayam Maute, a military statement said.

"We hope that this will bear significant accomplishments leading to the eventual arrest and neutralisation of Isnilon Hapilon and the Maute brothers," military chief of staff General Eduardo Ano said in the statement.

Top leader of Daesh

Half the amount will be for Hapilon, whom Ano described as the "amir" or top leader of Daesh in the Philippines.

The US government also has a $5 million bounty on Hapilon's head for the kidnapping and killing of US citizens, as well as a standing bounty of 7.4 million pesos ($150,000) by the Philippine government.

Manila says it is fighting up to 250 gunmen holed up in central Marawi, the largely Catholic nation's most important Islamic city and home to 200,000 people.