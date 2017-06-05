Supporters and opponents of US President Donald Trump on Sunday faced off in duelling political rallies, forcing riot police to turn out in force in downtown Portland.

The Trump Free Speech Rally drew hundreds of demonstrators to a public square near City Hall. A larger throng of counter-protesters and onlookers were also there, amassed on three sides of the park in a heated encounter that grew tense at times, but remained mostly peaceful.

Dozens of black-clad, masked anti-Trump protesters waved an "Antifascist Action" flag at pro-Trump activists across the street at one point, yelling, "Nazis, go home," while members of the opposing rally, some carrying American flags, chanted, "USA, USA."

A large number of helmeted police officers took up positions to keep the two sides apart, break up scuffles and detain protesters seen crossing police lines to agitate the other side.

Police reported 14 arrests throughout the day, and displayed photos on Twitter of weapons seized from demonstrators, including a hunting knife, brass knuckles, clubs, roadside flares, a slingshot and several homemade shields. No injuries were reported.