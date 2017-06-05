Saudi Arabia and several other Arab countries cut ties with Qatar on Monday, accusing it of supporting extremism.

Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Yemen, Libya and the Maldives joined Saudi Arabia and Egypt in severing relations with gas-rich Qatar. Riyadh has accused Doha of supporting groups, including some backed by Iran, "that aim to destabilise the region."

Qatar reacted by denying that it was providing any support for extremists and accused its Gulf neighbours of seeking to put the country under "guardianship."

The crisis is the worst to hit Gulf Arab nations since the creation in 1981 of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) grouping Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the UAE, Kuwait, Oman and Qatar.

Here are the countries that reacted so far:

Iran

A senior Iranian official said on Monday the decision by some Gulf Arab states and Egypt to sever diplomatic ties with Qatar would not help end the crisis in the Middle East.

"The era of cutting diplomatic ties and closing borders ... is not a way to resolve crisis ... As I said before, aggression and occupation will have no result but instability," Hamid Aboutalebi, the deputy chief of staff of Iran's President Hassan Rouhani, said on Monday.

"What is happening is the preliminary result of the sword dance," Aboutalebi said, in a reference to US President Donald Trump's recent visit to Saudi Arabia.

Trump and other US officials participated in a traditional sword dance during the trip in which he called on Muslim countries to stand united against extremists and singled out Iran as a key source of funding and support for militant groups.

United States

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson urged the Gulf Cooperation Council nations to sort out their differences.