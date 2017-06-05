Andy Murray racked up his 650th career win to reach the French Open quarter-finals Monday where he was joined by 2015 champion Stan Wawrinka.

World number one Murray, the runner-up in Paris to Novak Djokovic in 2016, brushed aside Karen Khachanov of Russia 6-3, 6-4, 6-4.

However, instead of discussing the match in the traditional on-court TV interview, Murray took the microphone to remember the 29 people who died in the recent outrages in London and Manchester.

"Obviously, there was terrible tragedy in London and Manchester. Paris has had its problems too in recent years," said Murray.

"I am sure everyone will join me... we share our thoughts and prayers with everyone who has been affected.

"I appreciate everyone still coming out to support the tennis. I am grateful that I can still perform in front of everyone."

Murray broke the serve of the 21-year-old Russian, playing in a Slam fourth round for the first time, on five occasions.

Before Monday, Khachanov had held serve for 48 successive service games.

Murray to face Nishikori

In his seventh Paris quarter-final, Murray will face Japanese eighth seed Kei Nishikori who defeated 33-year-old Fernando Verdasco of Spain 0-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-0.

Nishikori, a beaten quarter-finalist in Paris in 2015, has now made the last eight of a Slam for a seventh time, a record for a Japanese man.

Nishikori stunned Murray in five sets at the US Open last year although he insisted he had little memory of it.

"I don't even know if I win or lost. I won?" he asked reporters of a win which was just his second in 10 meetings with the Briton,

Wawrinka, the third seed, booked a place in the quarter-finals for the fourth time with a comfortable 7-5, 7-6 (9/7), 6-2 win over Gael Monfils, the last French player in the men's draw.

Marin Cilic completed the quarter-final line-up when South Africa's Kevin Anderson retired with a thigh injury trailing 6-3, 3-0.

He will take a 2-11 losing record against Wawrinka into his match with the Swiss star.

It is Cilic's first Roland Garros last-eight spot while he is the first Croatian to get this far since Mario Ancic and Ivan Ljubicic in 2006.