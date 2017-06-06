Brazil's election court opened hearings Tuesday that could topple scandal-tainted President Michel Temer.

The Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) opened the first of four scheduled sessions to decide whether the 2014 re-election of president Dilma Rousseff and her then-vice president Temer should be invalidated because of corrupt campaign funding.

The center-right leader's opponents see a court ruling as a way out of the political crisis set off by corruption allegations leveled against him, but a decision could take weeks if not months and can be appealed by Temer.

The court's decision is key to deciding the political future of Brazil, where the prospect of having a second president ousted in one year has generated political volatility. The uncertainty has weakened the real currency against the dollar and depressed stocks on the Sao Paulo bourse in recent days.

If he is removed from office, lower house Speaker Rodrigo Maia would take over from Temer and Congress would have 30 days to pick a caretaker to lead the country until elections in late 2018.

Left-wing parties are calling for early general elections for Brazilians to pick a new president directly.