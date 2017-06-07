Debris of a Myanmar military plane which went missing with 120 people on board was found in the Andaman Sealate on Wednesday, a local official said.

The Chinese-made Y8-200F transport plane lost contact 29 minutes after take off at the coastal town of Myeik to head Myanmar's largest city of Yangon, officials said.

"Now they have found pieces of the damaged plane in the sea 218 km away from Dawei city," said Naing Lin Zaw, a tourism official in Myeik, adding the navy was still searching the sea.

An air force source confirmed that a navy search and rescue ship had found pieces of the plane in the sea an hour's flight south of Yangon, Myanmar's commercial capital.

"We don't know what exactly happened to this plane after the loss of contact," said Kyaw Kyaw Htey, a civil aviation official at Myeik airport.

Normal weather

Kyew said weather had been "normal" with good visibility when the plane took off.