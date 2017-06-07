WORLD
2 MIN READ
Palestinian refugees in Lebanon left with little hope
Palestinians in Lebanon live in cramped camps scattered across the country in abject poverty and are banned from working as well as owning property.
Palestinian refugees in Lebanon left with little hope
A boy walks by graffiti of the Palestinian flags with Arabic reads: &quot;The flag is four colors that shine on the face of the sun&quot; in the Bourj al Barajneh Palestinian refugee camp in Beirut, Lebanon, May 4, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 7, 2017

This month marks 50 years since the 1967 war when Israel invaded the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

The occupation of Palestinian territories remains a major issue in the Middle East today.

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres says it has "imposed a heavy humanitarian and development burden on the Palestinian people."

Palestinians make up the third-largest refugee population in the world with more than five million registered as refugees across the Arab world.

Recommended

Up to 520,000 Palestinian refugees are registered in Syria's Yarmouk camp and more than two million are displaced in Jordan.

In Lebanon, they make up 10 percent of the total population and live in camps scattered across the country.

TRT World'sZeina Awad reports from Bourj Al Baraj-neh refugee camp.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54